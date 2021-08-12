Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

