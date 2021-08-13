$0.06 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. CalAmp reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $438,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $216,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 4,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

