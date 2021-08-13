$0.08 EPS Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.16. GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $197,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 995,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,885. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

