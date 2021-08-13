-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

