$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 647,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,753. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

