-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,638. The company has a market capitalization of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.