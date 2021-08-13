-$0.16 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $24,491,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

