$0.30 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.23. Comstock Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

CRK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

