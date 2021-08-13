$0.44 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,276. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

