$0.46 EPS Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

