-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

FUSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,490. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

