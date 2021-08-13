$0.66 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

