$0.94 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.07 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

