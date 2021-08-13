$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBNK stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.