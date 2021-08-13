$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,887. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

