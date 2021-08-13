$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

