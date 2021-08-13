$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 742,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 107,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,443. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

