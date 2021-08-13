$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 904,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.