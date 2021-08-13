$1.36 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

