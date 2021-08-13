$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,720. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

