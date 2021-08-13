$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 435,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

