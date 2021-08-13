10,912 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM opened at $40.71 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

