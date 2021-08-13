11,751 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

