$121.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.66 million and the lowest is $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $486.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after buying an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 18,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

