$17.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report sales of $17.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.96 billion and the lowest is $16.10 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 2,472,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

