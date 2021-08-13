$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $175.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.67 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 189,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $803,420. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.