1,772 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 263.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $355.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $355.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

