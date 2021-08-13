1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 1,551,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.