1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issues Earnings Results

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 1,551,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

