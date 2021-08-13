2,218 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Trex by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $107.94 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.