2,288 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

