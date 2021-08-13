2,582 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $117.19. 9,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

