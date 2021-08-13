$274.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $274.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.00 million. Navient reported sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 85,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

