$283.82 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce $283.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.38 million and the lowest is $282.26 million. Omnicell reported sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,808. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.