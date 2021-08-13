$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 559,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

