$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $53.87. 6,786,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,970. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Natixis grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 39,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

