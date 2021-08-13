30,299 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

