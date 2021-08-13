$315.65 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $315.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 331,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

