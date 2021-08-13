33,900 Shares in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nxt-ID by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXTD opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 74.23% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

