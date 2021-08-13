34,558 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,931 shares of company stock worth $11,388,467. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

