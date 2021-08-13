4,131 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.43. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

