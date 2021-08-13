4,131 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SRE opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.43. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.
Several brokerages have commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
