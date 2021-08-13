$432.56 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $432.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.20 million and the highest is $448.45 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.