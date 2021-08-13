4imprint Group plc (FOUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,982.50 ($38.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,737.29. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £837.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

