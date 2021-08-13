$51.30 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post sales of $51.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 726,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,619. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

