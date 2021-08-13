$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report sales of $6.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,536,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after buying an additional 571,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

