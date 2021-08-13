$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $611.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MYRG opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $101.61.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
