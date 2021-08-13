6,539 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

