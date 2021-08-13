68,158 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises 2.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000.

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.22. 278,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

