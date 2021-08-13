683 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.12.

