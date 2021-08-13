75,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037,649. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

